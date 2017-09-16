Baroka extend unbeaten streak

Baroka extended their unbeaten streak in the Absa Premiership with a 1-0 win against Free State Stars at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, writes MARSHALL GOUTS.

The encounter got off to a slow start, with both sides looking to sniff out each other’s weaknesses in the opening exchanges.

Lucky Nguzana was gifted with a glorious opportunity to open the scoring for Baroka in the 17th minute, but the forward wasted his effort, despite being one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Stars failed to get into their usual rhythm and seemed content with letting the home side dictate terms. Baroka, in turn, proved wasteful with their efforts and should have opened the scoring on more than one occassion, with Nguzana particularly guilty.

The two sides went into the half-time break deadlocked at 0-0.

Baroka emerged in the second half with more of an attacking intent and made changes in a bid to break the deadlock.

The home side continued their wave of attacks towards the Stars goal, but were denied by a mixture of poor finishing and good defending by the visitors.

Baroka made their second substitution and signalled their intent to open the scoring as Gift Motupa was introduced for Siphelele Ntshangase.

Minutes after coming on, Motupa missed a glorious opportunity to put his side in the lead after being played through on goal.

Baroka grew in confidence and it seemed a goal was imminent.

Virgil Vries made a fine save from Sphelele Mthembu to deny Stars the opener.

Mpho Kgaswane put the home side ahead with a lovely solo effort in the 84th minute to secure maximum points for Baroka, who move to the top of the log with eight points garnered from their first four games.

