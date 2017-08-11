Bakkies slams red Springbok jerseys

Bakkies Botha has slammed SA Rugby for changing the Springbok jersey to red for the Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Salta.

SA Rugby announced on Tuesday that the jersey had been commissioned to mark the 25th anniversary of rugby unity in South Africa.

The Boks traditionally play in a white away jersey, and normally only when there is a colour clash against Ireland.

When asked about the red jersey on Twitter by former Bok flank Rob Louw, Botha said the following:

NEVER 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈only red im dreaming of in my first test is the blood I’m pulling from my opponents. 😀😀😀😀 — Bakkies Botha (@BakkiesBotha4) August 10, 2017

And what legacy is there in a red springbok jersey that you can pass on to your opponent. Or anybody. — Bakkies Botha (@BakkiesBotha4) August 10, 2017