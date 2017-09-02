Bafana player ratings vs Cape Verde

SportsClub.co.za rates the individual performances of Bafana Bafana players, following their 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde in their Fifa World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Bafana Bafana:

Ronwen Williams: 5/10

Williams made a few nervous saves in the first half and came close to saving the penalty that put the opposition ahead. A notable improvement in the second half though.

Erick Mathoho: 3/10

Mathoho’s failure to clear the ball away from danger led to Cape Verde’s equaliser. Tower was easily rounded by Ryan Mendes. Things went from bad to worse for the Kaizer Chiefs defender, who was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge in the second half.

Tebogo Langerman: 5/10

Safe to say that this wasn’t one of Langerman’s better performances. The Mamelodi Sundowns man was often caught out of position and was given a torrid time by Tiago Almeida.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele: 6/10

Mphahlele is one of the few players in Bafana’s backline who did their defensive duties. He also looked lively when going forward, also whipping crosses to the Bafana attack from fullback position.

Thulani Hlatshwayo: 5/10

The Bafana captain gave a fair account of himself, and barring the slip for Cape Verde’s equaliser, he had a solid game.

Dean Furman: 4/10

The SuperSport United man struggled throughout the encounter and gave away the penalty in the first half.

Bongani Zungu: 5/10

Despite assisting Rantie’s goal in the first half, Zungu did not step up when needed and was quiet for most of the time.

Keagan Dolly: 5/10

Dolly did not make his attacking presence known, despite stringing together a few passes and crosses the winger failed to make an impact in the final third.

Themba Zwane: 5/10

Zwane worked hard, but proved inefficient in the final third.

Lebogang Manyama: 4/10

The Turkey-bound man struggled in the secondary striker role, and even his range of passing was not up to standard.

Tokelo Rantie: 6/10

Proved lively in the first half and kept the opposition defence on their toes, but faded in the second half. Took his goal well, though.

Substitutes:

Bradley Grobler: 4/10

The striker was brought on to add to Bafana’s attack, but Grobler failed to make the intended impact Stuart Baxter wanted.

Kamohelo Mokotjo: 6/10

Mokotjo replaced Zungu in the second half and helped bring stability to the Bafana midfield.

Percy Tau: 5/10

Tau looked lively coming on with minutes left to play, but proved wasteful when presented with two opportunities to find the back of the net.