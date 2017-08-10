Bafana placed 13th, Egypt tops African ranks

Bafana Bafana are placed 13th in the latest Caf rankings while Egypt top the pile, despite West Africa dominance in the top 10.

The South African national team who stall at 66th place in the world ranking dropped two place from their previous ranking of 64th.

Despite dropping one place (25th) in the global rankings, the Pharaohs are currently the continent’s best side, according to the latest ranking by Fifa.

However, West African teams dominates the top 10 with five countries including Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Algeria and Tunisia joined Egypt as North Africa’s representatives whiles reigning Afican Cup of Nations (Afcon) champions Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) completed the list.

DRC recorded the biggest jump for the month, moving 13 places up while Ivory Coast dropped nine places and Cameroon four spots down.

Top 10 Caf Ranking including South African:

1. Egypt

2. Congo RD

3. Senegal

4. Tunisie

5. Cameroun

6. Nigeria

7. Burkina Faso

8. Algerie

9. Ghana

10. Cote d’Ivoire

13. South African