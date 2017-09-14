Bafana drop 14 places in Fifa rankings

Bafana Bafana have dropped 14 places in the latest Fifa rankings. They find themselves ranked 80th in the world and 18th in Africa.

South Africa’s chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup were dealt a massive blow following back-to-back defeats against Cape Verde.

Under Stuart Baxter’s guidance, Bafana have dropped to their lowest world-ranking since 2013. Egypt and Tunisia also made some movement in the African rankings, as the Pharoahs dropped five places, while Tunisia moved up to second.

Germany toppled Brazil to occupy the number one spot in the world rankings.

Fifa World Rankings – Caf Top 10:

1. Egypt

2. Tunisia

3. Senegal

4. DRC

5. Nigeria

6. Cameroon

7. Burkina Faso

8. Ghana

9. Ivory Coast

10. Morocco

18. South Africa

Fifa World Rankings – Global Top 10:

1. Germany

2. Brazil

3. Portugal

4. Argentina

5. Belgium

6. Poland

7. Switzerland

8. France

9. Chile

10. Colombia

80. South Africa

