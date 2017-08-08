Bafana coach laments withdrawals

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter admits that it’s frustrating to lose a number of key players through withdrawals ahead of their CHAN qualifiers against Zambia.

Baxter announced a 25-man squad to do duty against Chipolopolo, but was left frustrated as Amazulu, Highlands Park, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United withdrew their players respectively, leaving the Bafana side somewhat weakened.

Pirates defender Tercious Malepe was allowed to remain with the squad while Supersport United’s Sipho Mbule was also recalled by his club after being promoted to the first team.

Baxter compensated for the losses by calling up: Keagan Pool and Tshepo Maboa [both Stellenbosch FC] Thato Lingweti Mpho Rasilingwane and Lindokuhle Mntambo [all from Jomo Cosmos] Menzi Masuku [Chippa United] and Jabulani Shongwe [Bidvest Wits]

‘The truth is, we understand that this competition comes at a very difficult time for clubs when they are in pre-season training, but we have been left frustrated by the continuous withdrawals of players which in some cases, we understand,’ he told safa.net.

‘So it has not been a great experience for us in the national team as we have had to focus our attention on which players we have or are coming, instead of working on our plans for Zambia.

‘It has really be frustrating, hopefully from tomorrow [Tuesday] we will be able get down to the business of what w are here for, which is to prepare the team for a very crucial match.

‘We have said before that we need to use this opportunity to give international experience to young players, and we would like to see if we can’t take that all the way by qualifying for the tournament.

‘This is the last stage of the qualifiers, but the constant chopping and changing is not helping our course.

‘Be that as it may, we would like to thank all the clubs that have been cooperative and assisted when we knocked on their doors,’ he concluded.

Bafana’s technical team are said to be working on further replacements, which will be announced as soon as it is confirmed.

South Africa do duty against Zambia in the first leg clash of the third and final round on Saturday, 12 August 2017 at Buffalo City Stadium in East London.

Kickoff is at 15h00.

Photo: Safa.net