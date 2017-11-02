Back World Cup bid by wearing green and gold

South Africans are being urged to wear green on three special days to signify their support to overcome the final hurdle for the country’s bid to host the 2023 World Cup.

World Rugby announced on Tuesday that South Africa had produced a ‘superb bid’ and was the ‘clear leader’ in the competitive tendering process to host the tournament. The Rugby World Cup Ltd board – which includes the chairman, deputy chairman and CEO of World Rugby – unanimously supported the recommendation.

The final decision lies in the hands of the World Rugby Council, who will vote on the recommendation in London on Wednesday 15 November. France finished second and Ireland third in the evaluation process. Both nations have said they will attempt to overturn the recommendation.

‘We are within touching distance of realising a long-held dream to host the Rugby World Cup once again,’ said minister of sport and recreation Thulas Nxesi. ‘But we cannot falter just short of the finishing line, and we need to send a clear message to the World Rugby Council that South Africa is ready and excited to host the most memorable Rugby World Cup tournament there has ever been.

‘That is why we are calling on all South Africans to unite behind this wonderful, nation-building event that will also bring significant economic, emotional and inspirational benefits to our country.

‘I would urge all South Africans to wear their Springbok colours or something green on Friday this week and the following Friday, as well as on D-Day – Wednesday 15 November – to show their eagerness and excitement to welcome the Rugby World Cup back to South Africa. If you don’t have a Springbok jersey yet, wear green and gold.’

Corporate South Africa was urged to back the initiative by allowing their staff to wear green on 3, 10 and 15 November – incidentally showing their support for the Springboks who, by coincidence, will play Ireland in Dublin on 11 November and France in Paris on 18 November.

Those eligible to vote in the secret ballot on 15 November are: Australia (3 votes), England (3), New Zealand (3), Scotland (3), Wales (3), Italy (3), Argentina (3), Canada (1), Japan (2), Georgia (1), Romania (1), USA (1), Asia Rugby (2), Oceania Rugby (2), Rugby Africa (2), Rugby Americas North (2), Rugby Europe (2), Sudamerica Rugby (2).

The final decision is expected to be announced at approximately 13:00 (SA time) on 15 November.

Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images