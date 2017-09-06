Automatic Presidents Cup spots decided

he Internationals have one win to their name - in 1998

Kevin Chappell was the only change to the Presidents Cup automatic spots on either team after he finished T35 in the final qualifying event.

Chappell ousted Charley Hoffman from 10th spot in the American standings after a final round 69 on Monday, with Hoffman now sweating about a potential captain’s pick by Steve Stricker.

In the end, the two-year race for a place on the team came down to Hoffman’s eagle attempt on the 72nd hole – his 29-foot try came up short, which allowed Chappell to sneak in ahead of him.

‘Charley is a good friend and I feel for him,’ said Chappell, one of five rookies in the lineup at Liberty National for the hosts.

‘It’s a great feeling and my emotions move towards getting ready to win the Presidents Cup for Team USA.’

Canada’s Adam Hadwin, who won the Valspar Championship earlier in the year, did not suffer the same fate as he firmly held on to 10th place in the International standings, despite a closing 73 for a share of 13th place. He is one of three international rookies alongside Si-Woo Kim and Jhonattan Vegas.

International team:

Hideki Matsuyama

Jason Day

Adam Scott

Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel

Marc Leishman

Branden Grace

Jhonattan Vegas

Si Woo Kim

Adam Hadwin

USA team:

Dustin Johnson

Jordan Spieth

Rickie Fowler

Daniel Berger

Brooks Koepka

Kevin Kisner

Patrick Reed

Matt Kuchar

Kevin Chappell

Photo: Stan Badz/PGA TOUR