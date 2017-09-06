 Automatic Presidents Cup spots decided
    • , Tagged ,


    Automatic Presidents Cup spots decided

    Presidents Cup
    he Internationals have one win to their name - in 1998
    Published on

    Kevin Chappell was the only change to the Presidents Cup automatic spots on either team after he finished T35 in the final qualifying event.

    Chappell ousted Charley Hoffman from 10th spot in the American standings after a final round 69 on Monday, with Hoffman now sweating about a potential captain’s pick by Steve Stricker.

    In the end, the two-year race for a place on the team came down to Hoffman’s eagle attempt on the 72nd hole – his 29-foot try came up short, which allowed Chappell to sneak in ahead of him.

    ‘Charley is a good friend and I feel for him,’ said Chappell, one of five rookies in the lineup at Liberty National for the hosts.

    ‘It’s a great feeling and my emotions move towards getting ready to win the Presidents Cup for Team USA.’

    Canada’s Adam Hadwin, who won the Valspar Championship earlier in the year, did not suffer the same fate as he firmly held on to 10th place in the International standings, despite a closing 73 for a share of 13th place. He is one of three international rookies alongside Si-Woo Kim and Jhonattan Vegas.

    International team:

    Hideki Matsuyama
    Jason Day
    Adam Scott
    Louis Oosthuizen
    Charl Schwartzel
    Marc Leishman
    Branden Grace
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Si Woo Kim
    Adam Hadwin

    USA team:

    Dustin Johnson
    Jordan Spieth
    Rickie Fowler
    Daniel Berger
    Brooks Koepka
    Kevin Kisner
    Patrick Reed
    Matt Kuchar
    Kevin Chappell

    Photo: Stan Badz/PGA TOUR

    Article written by