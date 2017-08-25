 Arsenal face trips to Eastern Europe
    • , , Tagged , , , ,


    Arsenal face trips to Eastern Europe

    Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger
    Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger
    Published on

    Arsenal have been drawn with BATE Borisov, Cologne and Crvena Zvezda for the group stages of the 2017-18 Europa League.

    The Gunners missed out on Champions League qualification last season and will instead look to lift the Europa League for the first time since its inception as the successor to the Uefa Cup in 2009.

    AC Milan, Lazio and Lyon were also represented in the draw, which took place in Monaco on Friday, and the latter club – who will host the final – were pitted against Everton, Atalanta and Apollon Limassol in Group E.

    Here is the draw in full:

    Group A: Villarreal, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Astana, Slavia Prague
    Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, Young Boys, Partizan, Skenderbeu
    Group C: Braga, Ludogorets, Hoffenheim, Istanbul Basaksehir
    Group D: AC Milan, Austria Vienna, Rijeka, AEK Athens
    Group E: Lyon, Everton, Atalanta, Apollon Limassol
    Group F: Copenhagen, Lokomotiv Moscow, FC Sheriff, Zlin
    Group G: Viktoria Plzen, Steaua Bucharest, Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Lugano
    Group H : Arsenal, BATE Borisov, Cologne, Crvena Zvezda
    Group I: Red Bull Salzburg, Marseille, Vitoria, Konyaspor
    Group J: Athletic Bilbao, Hertha Berlin, Zorya Luhansk, Ostersund
    Group K: Lazio, Nice, Zulte Waregem, Vitesse
    Group L: Zenit, Real Sociedad, Rosenborg, Vardar

    Article written by