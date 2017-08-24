Arendse bemoans Sundowns’ defeat

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Wayne Arendse believes his side only had themselves to blame following their 2-1 defeat against Polokwane City on Tuesday.



The Brazilians suffered their first defeat of the season after Rodney Ramagalela netted a brace either side of George Lebese’s 56th-minute penalty at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The 32-year-old believes his side wasted a number of chances to put the game to bed and secure all three points, which would’ve kept their perfect start to the Absa Premiership intact.

‘You could see they grew in confidence the longer the game progressed,’ Arendse told KickOff.com.

‘We also didn’t make matters easier by wasting the chances we had, you know.

‘Little mistakes crept into our game and they scored. That’s when we started chasing the game and we left ourselves open.

‘Even after getting back on level terms we let it slip. We know we’re better than that and this is another lesson for us to learn from. We have big aspirations in Africa and locally so we can’t be too emotional about this.’

Mamelodi Sundowns are now set to travel to Goble Park when they take on Free State Stars in their third Absa Premiership encounter on 12 September.

Kick-off has been scheduled for 19:30.