Anderson reclaims No 1 ICC ranking

James Anderson has risen to No 1 in the ICC Test-bowler rankings after his performance against the West Indies.

Anderson last saw the No 1 spot in August 2016 and has reclaimed the spot to become the oldest bowler to be No 1 ranked since Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralidaran in July 2009 and the oldest pace bowler to be at the top since Australia’s Glenn McGrath in January 2006.

This came after his performance in England’s 2-1 series win again the West Indies, where the 35-year-old entered the 500-wickets club, took career-best figures of 7-42 in an innings and a nine-wicket match haul in the final Test, to see him overtake India’s left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who he now leads by 12 points.

Kagiso Rabada (6), Dale Steyn (7) and Vernon Philander (9) are the three South Africans who also make up the top 10.

Top 10 bowlers:

1) James Anderson (Eng) – 896

2) Ravindra Jadeja (Ind) – 884

3) R. Ashwin (Ind) – 852

4) R. Herath (SL) – 809

5) Josh Hazlewood (Aus) – 794

6) Kagiso Rabada (SA)– 785

7) Dale Steyn ( SA) – 763

8) Nathan Lyon (Aus) – 752

9) Vernon Philander (SA) – 751

10) Neil Wagner (NZ) – 745

Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images