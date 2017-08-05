Amla: Failure to convert good starts frustrating

Hashim Amla said that the Proteas batsmen’s inability to convert good starts into big scores has frustrated him and the side.

Temba Bavuma was South Africa’s top scorer with 46, but he lost his wicket at a critical time as the Proteas found themselves stumbling at 131-4 by the 41st over.

Amla, who looked good on 30 off 35 balls, lost his wicket to Toby Roland-Jones for the third time in the series and he revealed his disappointment with his failure to reach a big score.

‘It’s probably been happening to both teams,’ he said after the day’s play.

‘Guys getting in but not getting the big scores that we are used to seeing. It is frustrating, as one of the players, every player who gets a start wants to convert it, unfortunately, we couldn’t do it today.

‘The bowlers have bowled well, you have to give credit to the bowlers. I often look at the manner of dismissals to see whether it was a loose shot, there weren’t many, so you have to give credit to the bowlers.’

James Anderson was the chief destroyer in his home conditions finishing with 4-33 and was well supported in a disciplined bowling performance which didn’t give the batsmen many scoring opportunities.

‘The guys bowled really well,’ Amla said.

‘The wicket is on the slow side, there is a bit of inconsistency which does make scoring difficult. Moeen [Ali] did a similar job to what Keshav [Maharaj] did for us, he managed to hold it tight and as a batting team you never run away with the run rate.’

The Proteas will start day three with Morne Morkel and Duanne Olivier at the crease, the side trailing by 142.

