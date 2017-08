Amajita have been invited to participate in Youth Tri-Nations friendlies against England and Brazil respectively.

The South African U20 side are set to take on their South American counterpart, Brazil, at the St George’s Park in Burton-upon-Trent on on Wednesday, 30 August, with kick-off at 19:00.

Thabo Senong’s side will then lock horns with England at Leek Town in Harrison Park on Monday 4 September, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00.

Photo: Safa website