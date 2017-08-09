Ajax sign former Sundowns man

Ajax Cape Town have further bolstered their squad ahead of the 2017-18 Absa Premiership season with the signing of former Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns winger Ejike Uzoenyi.

In a bid to improve on their tenth-placed finish during the 2016-17 campaign, Stanley Menzo’s side have acquired Isaac Nhlapo, Sedwyn George Junaid Sait and Innocent Nemukondeni from Platinum Stars, Royal Eagles, Stellenbosch FC and University of Pretoria respectively.

Their latest arrival, Uzoenyi, is no stranger to the local football fraternity, having first announced himself at the 2014 African Nations Cup (Chan) with a brace in their victory against Bafana Bafana. Uzoenyi picked up the Player of the Tournament trophy for his performances and subsequently joined big spenders Sundowns.

The Nigeria international struggled to impose himself at a star-studded Downs side. A move to Wits in search of greener pastures followed, and although he picked up a PSL winners’ medal for his efforts, his stay at Wits was largely plagued by injury.

The 25-year-old has signed a deal, which sees him remain with the Urban Warriors until 2021.

Photo: Ajax CT’s official twitter feed