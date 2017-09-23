Ajax share spoils with Baroka

Baroka extended their unbeaten in the Absa Premiership after playing out to a 2-2 draw with Ajax Cape Town at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, writes DYLAN APPOLIS.

Kgoloko Thobejane’s side came into the clash off the back off a 2-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday, which saw Bakgaga move up to second place in the Absa Premiership standings.

Meanwhile, Stanley Menzo’s men, who last played a fortnight ago when they beat Polokwane City 2-0 to claim their first win of this campaign, currently occupy 12th place in the table with four points.

The Urban Warriors got off to a bright start and opened the scoring as early as the second minute when Roderick Kabwe unleashed a strike from distance to find the net.

Richard Matloga pulled a goal back for Bakgaga 10 minutes later after slotting home from the penalty spot.

The home side were then dealt a blow in the 37th minute after Lucky Nguzana was forced off the field through injury and had to be replaced by Lewis Macha.

The match went into the half-time interval with the scoreline locked at 1-1.

Ajax came out with intent in the second half and took the lead for the second time in the match when Tashreeq Morris found the net with his effort, to make it 2-1.

However, Baroka drew level in the 57th minute as Macha found the back of the net with his headed effort.

Baroka thought they had taken the lead in the 89th minute when Gift Motupa put the ball into the net, but the forward was adjudged to have been offside.

Both sides pressed forward in search of the winning goal in the final stages of the match, but neither were able to break down their oppositions defence as they shared the spoils.

Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix