Ajax clash with Sundowns postponed

Ajax Cape Town have confirmed that their Absa Premiership encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns has been postponed.

The match between Urban Warriors and the Brazilians was scheduled to take on 19 September at the Cape Town Stadium.

The PSL encounter has now been postposed due to Sundowns competing in the Caf Champions League.

Ajax Cape Town released the following statement on their official website:

‘The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed that the upcoming 2017-18 Absa Premiership clash between Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns this month has been postponed, with a new date for the fixture to be advised in due course.

‘The Urban Warriors were set to host the Brazilians in a league match at Cape Town Stadium on 19 September 2017.

‘Pitso Mosimane’s troops are set to battle Wydad Casablanca in a CAF Champions League quarterfinal clash on the 17th of this month with the return fixture in Morocco to take place six days later.

‘As a result, the fixture between Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns will take place at a later date.’

Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix