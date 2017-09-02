AB: Gibson has great insight into the game

AB de Villiers is looking forward to the new era as Ottis Gibson begins his tenure as the Proteas head coach.

De Villiers will be entering a new phase of his Proteas career, not just with the announcement that Gibson has replaced Russell Domingo as the head coach, but on a personal level too.

The 33-year-old announced a couple of weeks ago that he will be returning to the Test setup after the completion of the Bangladesh series, as well as removing himself from the ODI captaincy. Earlier in the week, the inevitable was confirmed as Domingo’s four-year stint in charge of the Proteas came to an end.

Speaking in a video on his app, AB17, De Villiers discussed his thoughts on the incoming West Indian, admitting that he doesn’t know him that well.

‘Ottis Gibson, I don’t know him personally well, I’ve obviously seen him quite a few times,’ said De Villiers.

‘I’ve never had a proper conversation with him. He has played a lot of cricket in his day, so he has a great insight into the game and I’m very excited to get to know him better and to start the season off with him as coach.

‘I think we’ve got a long road to walk together as a team with him and I’m very positive about the road ahead.

‘Ottis has played the game and will understand the ins and outs of what we need to do to become a better team and so I’m looking forward to start off with him.’

Gibson, who will end his two-year stint as England’s bowling coach, will get started after the Test series against West Indies, which culminates with the third Test starting on 7 September.

His first assignment will be the two-Test home series against Bangladesh from 28 September.