Seven Boks released to play Currie Cup

Handré Pollard is one of seven Springbok players released to play in the Currie Cup this coming weekend.

Pollard will join Damian de Allende, Dillyn Leyds, Wilco Louw, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Dan du Preez and Rudy Paige in Currie Cup action for their respective provinces.

Pollard came on as a second-half replacement for the Springboks against the All Blacks on Saturday in Albany to make his first Test appearance since the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

After struggling with an ankle injury for the majority of this season, he will now be afforded the opportunity to get more game time.

The Springbok squad will reassemble on Sunday in Bloemfontein to continue preparations for their next home match, against the Wallabies, on 30 September.

Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images