14 Springbok stats and facts

The Springboks line up for the anthem

For the Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies in Perth on Saturday.

– Saturday’s Test will be the Springboks’ first match at the nib Stadium, which was built in 1910 and renovated in 2004 and 2012. It has been the home of the Force since 2010 and the seating capacity is 20,251.

– South Africa’s first Test in Perth against Australia was played in 1998 when Gary Teichmann’s team won 14-13. The last time South Africa were victorious in Perth was in August 2009, when the side led by John Smit won 32-25.

– The Springboks have played eight Tests in Perth against Australia. Their record is: P 8; W 3; L 4; D 1. PF: 159; PA: 167; TF: 13; TA: 17; Average score: 20-21. Win%: 38%.

– South Africa’s record in Australia is: P 37; W 12; L 24; D 1; PF: 601; PA: 796; TF: 72; TA: 82; Average score: 16-22. Win%: 32%.

– South Africa’s overall record against Australia: P: 83; W: 46; L: 36; D: 1; PF: 1 607; PA: 1 448; TF: 188; TA: 148; Average score: 19-17. Win%: 55%.

– The total Test caps for the Springbok starting lineup is 331. There are 86 caps in the backline and 245 among the forwards. On the bench there are a further 178 caps.

– The average caps per player in the backline are 12, the forwards 31 and the players on the bench 22.

– The average age of the starting XV is 26.

– Beast Mtawarira will extend his record as the most-capped Springbok prop, with 93 caps in this position. He is the third most experienced Bok forward, behind Victor Matfield (127) and John Smit (111).

– Mtawarira will play in his 42nd Tri-Nations/Rugby Championship Test – he is the fourth Springbok behind Bryan Habana (53), Jean de Villiers (50) and Victor Matfield (48) to play in 40 Tests or more in this competition.

– Mtawarira will also extend his Springbok record to 32 consecutive Tests in the Tri-Nations/Rugby Championship.

– Eben Etzebeth, at 25 years old, will play in his 60th Test and will become only the 25th Springbok to play in 60 or more Tests.

– Handré Pollard needs 12 points to reach 200 Test points.

– Should the Springboks score 35 or more points in this Test they would set a new record for most consecutive Tests with a score of 35 or more. They won their previous five Tests with scores of 37-14; 37-15; 35-12 (all against France) and 37-15 and 41-23 against Argentina.

Photo: Kim Ludbrook/BackpagePix