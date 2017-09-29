13 Springbok stats and facts

The Springboks team to play the Wallabies

For the Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies in Bloemfontein.

– Saturday’s Test match will be the Springboks’ fourth against Australia at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

– The Springboks‘ record for the previous three matches is: P 3; W 2; L 1; PF: 83; PA: 68; TF: 7; TA: 7; Average score: 28-23. Win%: 67%.

– The Springboks’ overall record at Free State Stadium is: P 18; W 13; L 4; D 1; PF: 504; PA: 307; TF: 57; TA: 28; Average score: 28-17. Win%: 72%.

– The Springboks‘ overall record against Australia is: P: 84; W: 46; L: 36; D: 2; PF: 1 630; PA: 1 471; TF: 190; TA: 150; Average score: 19-18. Win%: 55%.

– The total Test caps for the Springbok starting lineup is 354. There are 95 caps in the backline with 259 caps among the forwards. On the bench there are a further 162 caps.

– The average caps per player in the backline are 14, the forwards 32, while the players on the bench average 20.

– The average age of the starting XV is 27.

PREVIEW: Springboks vs Wallabies

– Beast Mtawarira will extend his record as the most-capped Springbok prop with 95 caps in this position. He is the third-most experienced Bok forward behind Victor Matfield and John Smit.

– Mtawarira will also play in his 44th Tri-Nations/Rugby Championship Test, only the fourth Springbok behind Bryan Habana (53), Jean de Villiers (50) and Victor Matfield (48) to play in 40 or more matches in this competition.

– It will also be Mtawarira‘s 32nd consecutive Test, which will move him into third position for most consecutive Tests. Only John Smit (46) and Gary Teichmann (39) played in more consecutive Tests.

– Mtawarira is set to extend his Springbok record to 34 consecutive Test matches in the Tri-Nations/Rugby Championship.

– Elton Jantjies needs 21 points to reach 200 points in Tests for South Africa.

– Handré Pollard needs 12 points to reach 200 points in Tests for South Africa.