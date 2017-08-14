12 All Blacks re-sign with Crusaders

As many as 12 All Blacks have signed contract extensions to remain at the Crusaders until the end of 2019.

With the exception of scrumhalf Bryn Hall, all the players who started for the Crusaders in the Super Rugby final against the Lions have secured contracts for next year and beyond.

The 25-year-old Hall initially joined the Crusaders on a one-year deal from the Blues and is yet to re-sign with the franchise; while there is also uncertainty surrounding the future of Marty McKenzie, who only made five Super Rugby appearances this year.

The 12 All Blacks who have agreed new deals are: Codie Taylor, Sam Whitelock, Kieran Read, Owen Franks, Israel Dagg, Joe Moody, Matt Todd, Ryan Crotty, Seta Tamanivalu, Wyatt Crockett, Scott Barrett and Luke Romano.

The non-Test players include Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Hunt, Ben Funnell, Mike Alaalatoa, Tim Perry and Oli Jager.

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix