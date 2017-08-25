10 Springbok stats and facts

For the Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Salta on Saturday.

– The total Test caps for the Springbok starting line-up is 344. There are 120 caps in the backline, with 224 caps among the forwards. On the bench, there are a further 113 caps.

– The average caps per player in the backline are 17, the forwards 28 and the players on the bench 14. The average age of the starting XV is 26.

– The Springboks have played two Tests at this stadium before: in 2014, Jean de Villiers’ team won 33-31 and in 2016 the Boks, captained by Adriaan Strauss, lost for the first time in Argentina – 26-24.

– The Springboks have played 12 times against the Pumas in Argentina. Their record is P: 12; W: 10; L: 1; D: 1. PF: 402; PA: 250; TF: 46; TA: 23; Average score: 34-21. Win%: 83%.

– South Africa’s overall record against Argentina: P: 25; W: 22; L: 2; D: 1; PF: 894; PA: 487; TF: 104; TA: 44; Average score: 36-19. Win%: 88%.

– Beast Mtawarira will extend his record as the most-capped Springbok prop, with 92 caps in this position. He is the third most experienced Bok forward, with only Victor Matfield and John Smit having played in more Tests for South Africa.

– Mtawarira will also play in his 41st Tri-Nations/Rugby Championship Test – he is only the fourth Springbok behind Bryan Habana (53), Jean de Villiers (50) and Victor Matfield (48) to play in 40 or more such matches.

– Mtawarira will also extend his Springbok record to 31 consecutive Tests in the Tri-Nations/Rugby Championship.

– Should the Springboks score 35 or more points in this Test, they will equal the SA record for most consecutive Tests with a score of 35 or more. They won their previous four Tests with scores of 37-14, 37-15, 35-12 (all against France) and 37-15 against Argentina in Port Elizabeth.

– The only time other South Africa achieved the feat was on 22 November 1997 against France in Paris under the leadership of Gary Teichmann (52-10), following three previous winning scores of 35 or more (61-22 vs Australia; 62-31 vs Italy and 36-32 vs France), as well as a defeat of 55-35 to New Zealand.

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix