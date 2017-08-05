10 players withdrawn from Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana have been dealt a blow ahead of the first-leg CHAN qualifier against Zambia, following the withdrawal of 10 players from the 25-man squad.

South Africa assemble for national team camp on Sunday, 6 August, but with the first leg of their encounter clashing with the weekend of the MTN8 quarter-final clashes, Baxter’s side has been hit by a few players being withdrawn from the squad.

The following statement was released by the South African Football Association, confirming the release of ten players.

‘Amazulu, Highlands Park, Supersport United and Orlando Pirates have all recalled their players: Boalefa Pule, Ayabulela Konqobe, Michael Morton, Mothobi Mvala, Siyabonga Nhlapo, Denwin Farmer, Cole Alexander, Teboho Mokoena and Tercious Malepe, while Riyaad Norodien is out injured,’ safa.net read.

‘The Bafana Bafana technical team is working on the replacements.’

The first leg clash of the third and final round will take place on Saturday, 12 August 2017, at Buffalo City Stadium in East London.

Kick-off is at 15:00.

The return leg will be played the following weekend (Saturday, 19 August) at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia.

Kick-off is also at 15:00.