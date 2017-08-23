10-Man Chiefs fall short against SuperSport

Kaizer Chiefs’ search for their first win in the Absa Premiership continues after falling to a 2-1 defeat against SuperSport United at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday, writes Dylan Appolis.

Steve Komphela’s side came into the match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic in the opening league encounter, while Brilliant Khuzwayo started ahead of Itumeleng Khune in the Chiefs goal.

Meanwhile, Erick Tinkler’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns and were without the services of captain Dean Furman who was sent off last week.

Amakhosi got off to the worse possible start when they were reduced to 10 men in the seventh minute after defender Erick Mathoho was shown a straight red card for a foul on United striker Bradley Grobler.

SuperSport took full advantage of being one man more and took their lead six minutes later as Aubrey Modiba found the back of the net with his header to make it 1-0.

Chiefs were dealt a major blow in the 24th minute when Tsepo Masilela was forced off the field through injury after colliding with Amakhosi shot-stopper Khuzwayo.

Amakhosi had a chance to level matters after 39 minutes as Bernard Parker unleashed a strike at goal, but the striker failed to hit the target with his effort.

SuperSport then doubled their lead just before the half time interval when Grobler latched onto a pass by Teboho Mokoena before finding the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Siphiwe Tshabalala had a chance to reduce the deficit in the second half, but his strike was kept out by United keeper Ronwen Williams, who puts it out for a corner.

Chiefs eventually pulled a goal back in the 66th minute as Tshabalala set up Venezuelan striker Gustavo Paez, who found the net from close range to make it 2-1.

Thuso Phala had an opportunity to extend his sides lead when he produced a strike at goal, but his effort failed to trouble Khuzwayo.

However, Amakhosi pressed forward in search of an equalising goal in the closing stages of the match, but SuperSport held onto their lead until the final whistle to claim all three points.

In other PSL matches:

Cape Town City’s perfect start to the PSL continued after recording a 3-1 win over Platinum Stars at Cape Town Stadium after Letsie Koapeng, Ayanda Patosi and Teko Modise handed City three points, while Robert Ngambi scored a consolation goal for Dikwena.

Defending champions Bidvest Wits played out to 2-2 draw with Free State Stars at Goble Park when Makhehlene Makhaula and Siphelele Mthembu cancelled out goals from Kobamelo Kodisang and Reeve Frosler.

Striker Evans Rusike bagged a brace to helped Maritzburg United secure a 2-0 victory over Ajax Cape Town at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

Golden Arrows and Bloemfontein Celtic were forced to share the spoils after playing out a 1-1 draw at the Princess Magogo Stadium when Roggert Nyundu opened the scoring before Kudakwashe Mahachi equalised from the penalty spot.

Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix